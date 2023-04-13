Uber to offer its NZ drivers $7.5m to go electric

Uber is trying to clean up its fleet. (Image: Unsplash)

Rideshare company Uber will be spending $7.5 million in a bid to boost the current low adoption of EVs by its New Zealand drivers. The money will be used for service fee discounts for drivers opting to buy their own fully electric vehicle.The initiative is tied in with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s 2020 pledge that all trips made with Uber would be in zero-emission vehicles by 2040.Uber Australia and NZ general manager Dom Taylor said every vehicle that joined the platform in NZ from 2030 would have to be a full battery EV.But with th...