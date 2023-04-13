Menu
Uber to offer its NZ drivers $7.5m to go electric

Uber is trying to clean up its fleet. (Image: Unsplash)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Rideshare company Uber will be spending $7.5 million in a bid to boost the current low adoption of EVs by its New Zealand drivers. The money will be used for service fee discounts for drivers opting to buy their own fully electric vehicle.The initiative is tied in with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s 2020 pledge that all trips made with Uber would be in zero-emission vehicles by 2040.Uber Australia and NZ general manager Dom Taylor said every vehicle that joined the platform in NZ from 2030 would have to be a full battery EV.But with th...
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Water power: hydrogen must be in the mix – Fullers
Infrastructure

Water power: hydrogen must be in the mix – Fullers

Alternative fuels are the future, but the regulatory environment must keep pace. 

Brent Melville 12 Apr 2023
Single candidate interviewed by light rail panel
Policy

Single candidate interviewed by light rail panel

A second candidate sustained serious injuries, leaving only one possible project director. 

Oliver Lewis 06 Apr 2023
EV sales burn bright, utes stall on govt intervention
Economy

EV sales burn bright, utes stall on govt intervention

Electric vehicles continue to be the bright spark in a modest sales month.

Brent Melville 04 Apr 2023
Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO
Infrastructure

Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO

The membership association has its fifth CEO in as many years. 

Oliver Lewis 04 Apr 2023