Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

The Interislander service is grappling with technical issues and staff illness. (Image: NZME)

Downsizing new ferry terminals in Wellington and Picton in response to cost pressures would be a mistake, the Maritime Union of New Zealand says.Earlier this week, BusinessDesk revealed KiwiRail was undertaking an in-depth review of its $1.45 billion Interislander replacement programme, called iReX.The director of the project said the review, which covers the two new ferry terminals, was necessary to ensure KiwiRail was ready to receive the two new ferries, due in 2025 and 2026.“Like many large and complex projects, iReX is working in an...