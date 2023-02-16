Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes
The Interislander service is grappling with technical issues and staff illness. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Downsizing new ferry terminals in Wellington and Picton in response to cost pressures would be a mistake, the Maritime Union of New Zealand says.Earlier this week, BusinessDesk revealed KiwiRail was undertaking an in-depth review of its $1.45 billion Interislander replacement programme, called iReX.The director of the project said the review, which covers the two new ferry terminals, was necessary to ensure KiwiRail was ready to receive the two new ferries, due in 2025 and 2026.“Like many large and complex projects, iReX is working in an...
Technology

Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Two weeks into the job, Ginny Andersen is facing a major communications crisis.

Ben Moore 1:55pm
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 1:15pm
Politics

Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

The Water Users Group is suing the crown over three waters legal advice on co-governance it says was unlawful.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm

More Transport

Transport

KiwiRail reviewing Interislander replacement project

Cost pressures have resulted in an in-depth review of the $1.4b project.

Oliver Lewis 15 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Kotahi signs six-year deal with Timaru port

The deal effectively removes 18,000 rail and long-haul road trips out of the region.

Brent Melville 13 Feb 2023
Markets

Analysts shave Mainfreight earnings as growth slows

Mainfreight’s businesses are still growing but at a markedly slower pace than in the six months ended September. 

Jenny Ruth 13 Feb 2023
Travel

Auckland cut off again as airlines ground flights

Travellers are advised to avoid Auckland on Monday and Tuesday.

Staff reporters 12 Feb 2023