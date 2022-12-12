Wayne Brown sets timeline for returning Ports of Auckland land

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku involved in planning for the best use of waterfront port land. (Image: POAL)

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has released an indicative timeframe for the return of port land, a staged process extending to the end of 2039.Over the weekend, Brown and transport minister Michael Wood announced the government and the council would work together on a joined-up transport plan for Auckland, covering all modes and major projects, including considering the future use of waterfront land currently occupied by Ports of Auckland (POAL). In a release on Monday, Brown said he would be outlining how he planned to give effect to his comm...