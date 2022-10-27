See full details
Air NZ's New York dilemma: getting home

Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Bold indeed: Air NZ's CEO Greg Foran has bet a lot on the Air NZ direct flight to New York. (Image: BusinessDesk)
“Be bold in thought and cautious in deed.”That has been Air New Zealand’s mantra as it emerges from the decimation of its earnings and operations caused by covid-19, chief executive Greg Foran told journalists who the airline flew to New York a fortnight ago.To that, he might have added “... and develop a thick skin”.The airline’s new direct service between Auckland and New York – one of the longest non-stop flights in the world – is testing the limits of its current aircraft to fly that far and h...

