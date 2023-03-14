Menu
Border crossings breach a million, but still a third down

(Image: Queenstown Airport)
Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
More than one million visitors headed through border control in January, the first time two-way traffic has gone into seven figures since March 2020. That's still 500,000 down on January 2020.Statistics New Zealand counted 514,100 arrivals and 497,000 departures for the first month of 2023, including 265,400 overseas visitor arrivals. That compared to just 4,000 last January, in the midst of what normally would have been NZ's peak tourist season, when border covid restrictions were still in play.While January saw a dip of 94,500 on...
Finance

NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 3:18pm
Markets

Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

The failed bidders have until Wednesday at 7pm to come up with a better offer.

Staff reporters 1:08pm
Finance

In a wild day for US markets, stocks rally as banks crater

Emergency measures to snuff out banking system fears have had limited success.

Bloomberg 11:25am

More Travel

Listed Companies Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: Gamekeeper turns poacher? Cam Wallace's Qantas move

Cam Wallace's appointment to run Qantas' international division follows two years of speculation.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Feb 2023
Markets

Air NZ sees early landing for dividends

The national carrier today reported it was back in profit.

Dan Brunskill 23 Feb 2023
Markets

Turnaround for Air NZ after strong demand

 Business travellers and overseas tourists are back, says the airline.

Staff reporters 23 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Queenstown airport hands $6m windfall to council, Akld Airport

Queenstown Airport's passenger numbers are back to pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 22 Feb 2023