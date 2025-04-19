Menu
He flew around the world in 58 hours; these are his top travel tips

Robinson used an app to keep track of his itinerary. (Image: Getty)
Sat, 19 Apr 2025
By Andrea Sachs After a January work trip to Singapore, Mike Robinson could’ve spent a relaxing holiday weekend at home in Melbourne, Australia. Instead, he turned around and flew nearly 28,500 miles over four days. Robinson, a 65-year-old who works for a software company, wasn’t chasing miles. He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.'All in the preparation'On Jan 28, he succeeded, breaking the 25-year record for the fastest circumnavigation by scheduled flights through exact antipodal points. (Antipo...
