Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Travel
The Wall Street Journal

Special lounges, single staterooms: cruises fight for solo travellers

Special lounges, single staterooms: cruises fight for solo travellers
Norwegian Cruise Line will introduce roughly 1,000 staterooms dedicated for single passengers across its fleet. (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 22 Oct 2023
Cruise ships are adding more rooms for one.The cruise industry is stepping up efforts to appeal to the often-overlooked group. Some cruise lines have lowered prices for solo passengers who have traditionally paid more than those sharing cabins with friends or family.Cruise lines are looking to tap into a sizable pool of holidaymakers. A survey of more than 3,000 active leisure travellers conducted by tourism marketing agency MMGY Global in August found that 24% of people travelling at least once within the next six months planned to go on a sol...
Blue jeans in line for an environmental redesign
Environment

Blue jeans in line for an environmental redesign

The beloved wardrobe staple is long overdue for a revamp.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
World

The trusted 60-40 investing strategy just had its worst year in generations

Wall Street’s boilerplate mix of stocks and bonds isn’t cutting it anymore.

The Wall Street Journal 21 Oct 2023
The trusted 60-40 investing strategy just had its worst year in generations
On the Money

On the Money: Cam's million dollar media play, Wellington's shark tank, and more

Eric Watson's long shadow, a Strange observation, something to savour and more.

Paul McBeth 21 Oct 2023
On the Money: Cam's million dollar media play, Wellington's shark tank, and more

More Travel

Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel
Markets

Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel

Aviation fuel demand is expected to boom in the next 30 years.

Pattrick Smellie 20 Oct 2023
Air NZ's pricing – take it or leave it
Markets

Air NZ's pricing – take it or leave it

National carrier flights can cost six times that of its competitor Jetstar.

Brent Melville 17 Oct 2023
Airlines rake in billions from frills
Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills

Airlines are embracing add-on services to aid their return to pre-covid profitability.

Denise McNabb 02 Oct 2023
The Farm at Cape Kidnappers – rural luxe, par excellence
The Life Free

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers – rural luxe, par excellence

There may be times you think you’ve taken a wrong turn. Persist.

Jacqui Loates-Haver 10 Sep 2023