Valuing staff ideas can create a culture of innovation and success

Being supportive includes encouraging team members to come up with their own ballpark figures on the value of their proposals. (Image: Austin Distel/Unsplash)
Conrad Heraud
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
Let me ask you a question. Are some of your team members struggling to come up with good ideas? Quite a few people face a mental barrier when it comes to thinking of innovative ideas, believing they need to be talented to make the grade. When highly innovative thinkers suggest lots of great ideas, it can seem like a magical talent, something they are born with. In reality, it’s a skill that comes from practice. Highly innovative thinkers genuinely love coming up with ideas. They thrive on it. Not just for work but in a wide...
Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%
Primary Sector

Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%

The result was strong despite ongoing inflationary and supply-chain pressures.

Staff reporters 11:37am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Du Val in ‘negotiations’ and high electricity prices likely to persist

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:18am
