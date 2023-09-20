Menu
Booze giant looks set to offload Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh

Booze giant looks set to offload Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh
The 'for sale' sign could go onto Stoneleigh and other brands as early as next month. (Image: Pernod-Ricard)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest wine and spirits company, could be seeking as much as A$1 billion (NZ$1.1b) for its Australian and New Zealand interests after appointing banking advisers Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan to review its Australasian portfolio.The Australian Financial Review’s (AFR) Street Talk column on Wednesday reported that the French-listed group will look to auction off a portfolio of wine brands, including Jacob’s Creek, St Hugo and George Wyndham in Australia and its Stoneleigh, Brancott and Church Rd l...
