Wine

Rothschild company buys up Central Otago vineyard

Staff reporters
Mon, 10 Oct 2022

The Akarua Estate vineyard in Central Otago was founded in 1996 by former Dunedin mayor Sir Clifford Skeggs. (Image: Akarua)
A French wine producer owned by the Rothschild family has bought a premium vineyard in central Otago. Edmond de Rothschild Heritage, which already has a small holding in Marlborough, received Overseas Investment Office approval to buy a 52-hectare estate with 34.5ha of vines in Bannockburn, along with the Akarua Estate brand. Akarua Estate was founded in 1996 by former Dunedin mayor Sir Clifford Skeggs. His son, David Skeggs, said the sale to Edmond de Rothschild Heritage was settled on Thursday. He declined to say how much it wa...

