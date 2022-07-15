See full details
World news

Ukraine’s new rockets are wreaking havoc on Russia’s army

The Economist
Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Ukraine’s new rockets are wreaking havoc on Russia’s army
A sophisticated Himars rocket-launching system of the kind the US is supplying to Ukraine. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Fri, 15 Jul 2022
“Russian forward ammunition dumps are quite possibly the most unsafe places in any war zone,” explained an American army handbook published in 2016. Munitions were not stored safely, it noted, and many dated from the Soviet era, close to their expiry dates, creating “a tinderbox ready to explode”. “Priority targeting of these areas will cause a serious logistics strain on the Russian system,” it concluded. Ukrainian generals are now putting that theory to the test.On July 11, a Russian ammunition depot i...

Property the chart
The bigger they are, the harder they fall
Andy Fyers | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Property values are down everywhere, but the biggest drops have tended to come in the most expensive markets.

Opinion
RBNZ board appointments: double standard at work?
Cameron Bagrie | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

The Reserve Bank recently told Westpac NZ to strengthen the range of skills on its board. We should apply the same standard to the RBNZ itself, argues economist Cameron Bagrie.

Retail
Investors are pricing in recession risk, even if forecasters aren’t sure
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Most economists think the NZ economy can avoid a recession, but equity investors aren't giving them the benefit of the doubt. 

How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

