World news

Wake up Democrats!
Donald Trump campaigns in Alaska earlier this month, with comeback plans maturing (Image: Getty)
(The Economist) - Every president yearns to be historic—but not historic like Joe Biden. At this point in his presidency Biden’s singular achievement is to have the lowest approval rating of any incumbent since the 1950s.Even among Democrats, 67% think the economy is doing poorly, 78% think the country is heading in the wrong direction and 64% want another presidential candidate on the ticket in 2024.Biden took office promising to heal the soul of the nation. Eighteen months later he has little to show for his efforts. Inflatio...

Markets market close
NZ shares shake off inflation scare
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Trading volumes were abnormally light but the S&P/NZX 50 crept higher.  

Economy
Inflation: What's behind the headline numbers
Andy Fyers | Mon, 18 Jul 2022

The charts tell the story behind NZ's latest inflation figures. Much of the political debate will centre on the question of domestic or imported inflation. 

Markets
ANZ raises cash rate forecast as inflation hits 7.3%
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Most economists still expect the cash rate to top out at 3.5% despite inflation continuing to climb. 

