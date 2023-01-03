Menu
A reality check for the metaverse is coming

The Economist
Tue, 03 Jan 2023
By Tim Cross, Technology and society editor, The Economist.After desktop computing, the consumer internet and the smartphone boom, the consumer-computing industry is past due its Next Big Thing. The coming year will see big tech firms doubling down on two related, much-hyped possibilities. One is virtual- (VR) and augmented-reality (AR) headsets; the idea that, having shrunk computers into our pockets, the next step is to strap them to our faces. The other is the metaverse, which holds that an internet which is still largely flat &nda...
Bloomberg

Bankman-Fried met with White House aides before FTX collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried, once a fixture in Washington, is now facing criminal charges for his role in the collapse of his crypto empire.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Opinion

Stephanie Pow: The money or the baby?

Parents should be able to plan financially as they start a family.

Stephanie Pow 5:00am
Business

Michael Barnett honoured for business advocacy

'Gong' acknowledges leadership of the Auckland Business Chamber.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

