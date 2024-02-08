Menu
America’s biggest bank is growing the old-fashioned way: branches

(Image: WSJ)
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
By David BenoitJPMorgan Chase is giving the humble bank branch some swagger. Hundreds of branches at rival banks are being closed each year, and customers are shunning the teller and choosing the mobile app. But at the nation’s biggest bank, old-fashioned bricks-and-mortar locations are part of the secret sauce.  The bank Tuesday announced plans to double down, continuing a years-long strategy. JPMorgan plans to build 500 new branches in the next three years, it said, confirming an earlier report in the Wall Street Journal. ...
Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'
Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'

The housing minister, meanwhile, says restrictive zoning rules are a problem.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn

Auckland convention centre saga overruns amount to $420m over the past year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Xi to discuss China stocks with regulators as rescue bets build

The CSI 300 benchmark closed 3.5% higher on its best day since late 2022.

Bloomberg 5:00am
