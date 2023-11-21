Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Argentina’s new president wants to adopt the US dollar as the national currency

Argentina’s new president wants to adopt the US dollar as the national currency
President-elect Javier Milei. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
The self-styled anarcho-capitalist who won Argentina’s presidency on Sunday plans to ditch his nation’s peso and adopt the US dollar as the national currency.President-elect Javier Milei’s top campaign proposal was aimed at eradicating rampant inflation that has for decades ravaged Latin America’s third-biggest economy by removing the battered national currency from circulation and stripping the central bank of its power to print money. Uncontrolled money-printing to cover public expenditures, economists say, has fu...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

More World

OpenAI Investors try to get Sam Altman back
Technology

OpenAI Investors try to get Sam Altman back

The co-founder of the AI company behind ChatGPT was pushed out by the board on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal 20 Nov 2023
Inside Katy Perry’s years-long battle over a US$15m home
The Life

Inside Katy Perry’s years-long battle over a US$15m home

The pop star recently scored a victory over the owner who pulled out of a deal.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Nov 2023
The 970-page guide to being a successful perfectionist
The Life

The 970-page guide to being a successful perfectionist

Is perfect the enemy of good? Just read Barbra Streisand's new book.

The Wall Street Journal 18 Nov 2023
Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach – for now
World

Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach – for now

Treasury’s flexibility has surprised investors, spurring a bond rally this month.

The Wall Street Journal 17 Nov 2023