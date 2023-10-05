Menu
The Wall Street Journal

Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing

(Image: Getty)
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
By Nick TimiraosA sudden surge in long-term interest rates to 16-year highs is threatening hopes for an economic soft landing, all the more because the exact triggers for the move are unclear.The US Federal Reserve has been raising short-term rates for 1½ years. Those increases are designed to push up longer-term bond yields, combating inflation by slowing the economy. But the speed of the latest jump might be a case of “be careful what you wish for.” It comes as inflation has eased, and the Fed has signalled it is nearly don...
Wright family's Birthing Centre loses employment court challenge
Law & Regulation

Wright family's Birthing Centre loses employment court challenge

It was trying to challenge a ruling from the Employment Relations Authority.

Riley Kennedy 12:43pm
Economy

Oil demand, weak NZ dollar could mean more pain at the pump

Analysts are divided over whether oil will break through US$100 a barrel.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Oil demand, weak NZ dollar could mean more pain at the pump
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 05, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 05, 2023

