CEO morning routines are bananas – so I tried a few

(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
By Ray A SmithFive am alarms, meditation, Peloton sessions: which business leader’s action-packed regimen is the best setup for a high-performance day?Earlier this month, I decided to take on the challenge of a lifetime: Try a chief executive’s morning routine for one day.On Tuesday, I was JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and up before dawn reading five newspapers, research reports and getting in a workout. On Wednesday, call me Nasdaq chief executive Adena Friedman. And on Thursday, I stepped into Hollywood executive Nathan Brown&rsquo...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout

Global telcos have been overhauling their operations in the face of soft demand.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way

Luxon has been singing Frank Sinatra all week.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
