The Wall Street Journal

Château could be yours – if you can put it back together

When it's rebuilt, the château will look something like this render by Yann Terrer.
Wed, 27 Dec 2023
By JS MarcusA Paris-based antiques dealer is looking to sell the four outer walls of a Bordeaux-area estate. However, the buyer will have to relocate and reassemble the 1890 structure, which has been dismantled into 5,389 pieces.In November 2020, Alisanne Frew, a Paris-based antiques dealer specialising in fine salvaged stone, was alerted by text message to a rare find: a superb 19-century Bordeaux-area château was for sale.Built with the same type of limestone used for the Unesco-listed historic centre of Bordeaux, the two-storey ch&acir...
Opum Technologies in liquidation
Law & Regulation

Opum Technologies in liquidation

Startup founder calls in lawyers to examine receivership and asset sale.

John Anthony 5:00am
Energy

Cheers to those dreaming of miserable summer

Getting through winter without blackouts may be tight.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Bloomberg Hospitality

Your next favourite fine-dining eatery may be a lab experiment

High-end restaurants should wrap you in luxury. They can also seduce you with science.

Bloomberg 5:00am
