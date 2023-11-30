Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Cigna, Humana in talks for blockbuster merger

Cigna, Humana in talks for blockbuster merger
Possible tie-up would resuscitate life into M&A market.(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
By Lauren Thomas, Anna Wilde Mathews and Laura CooperCigna and Humana are in talks for a combination that would create a new powerhouse in the health insurance industry.The companies are discussing a stock-and-cash deal that could be finalised by the end of the year, assuming the talks don’t fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter.While the structure and terms under discussion couldn’t be learned, a merger of the managed-care providers would be huge and give rise to a company worth some US$140 billion (NZ$227.3b), g...
'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'
Markets

'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'

Gentrack boss says move to renewables is the planet's single most ambitious project.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Technology

Unity cuts off services deal with Wētā FX

Wētā hopes to take on as many as possible of the 256 staff made redundant as a result.

Ben Moore 11:46am
Unity cuts off services deal with Wētā FX
Law & Regulation

Consumer NZ takes Z Energy to court over 'misleading' climate action claims

Z Energy's claims it is on track to reduce emissions 'don't stack up'.

Greg Hurrell 10:00am
Consumer NZ takes Z Energy to court over 'misleading' climate action claims

More World

The stocks that AI mania left behind
World

The stocks that AI mania left behind

Value stocks looked like they were making a comeback – until AI madness happened.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Nov 2023
Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 28 Nov 2023
Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing
Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 27 Nov 2023
Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it
Property

Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it

Lots of baby boomers are going to sell their homes soon. The trick is to beat the crowd.

The Wall Street Journal 26 Nov 2023