COP28 climate deal puts pressure on renewables

Countries will now decide how the collective aims agreed to at COP28 should be incorporated into their own climate plans. (Image: Getty)
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
By Ed BallardThe climate deal at the COP28 conference in Dubai amounts to a promise to revolutionise the global energy system.More than 190 governments at the UN summit reached an agreement that called for a transition away from fossil fuels and a massive expansion of renewable energy.The text agreed to by governments didn’t call for the fossil-fuel “phaseout” sought by many countries. It approaches the problem from another direction by calling for a ramping-up of renewables.Specifically, it seeks a tripling of wind, solar and...
Jarden/NAB tie-up creates FirstCape wealth manager
The move to split Jarden's operations was first flagged in October last year.

Staff reporters 10:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 14, 2023
Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?

With co-director of AUT's JMAD research centre Merja Myllylahti.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Here’s where prices are actually coming down
As costs of electronics, appliances and cars decline, food prices continue to rise.

The Wall Street Journal 12 Dec 2023
‘Tokens’ review: cash, card or ape?
Crypto, NFTs and similar digital innovations are rooted in an idea with a long history.

The Wall Street Journal 10 Dec 2023
What your friends can teach you about money
Millennials and Gen Z are turning to peers instead of professionals for financial advice.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Dec 2023
The OpenAI board member who clashed with Sam Altman shares her side
In an interview, AI academic Helen Toner explains her posture in OpenAI’s power struggle.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Dec 2023