‘Derisking’ China-reliant supply chains is creating new risks

Wed, 10 Jan 2024
By Nathaniel Taplin “Derisking” the West’s ties with China – shorthand for measures like tariffs to build up supply chains in friendly nations – has a nice ring to it. After all, who could argue against reducing risks?Sometimes, however, the way economic concepts are framed can be misleading. New research is shedding light on how “derisking” is actually playing out. The preliminary conclusions are concerning: much of the resiliency that supply-chain measures are designed to create may be illus...
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped

Commercial vehicle sales 'significantly impacted' as ute buyers hold off.

Brent Melville 3:47pm
Ben Moore: Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies

The move may raise eyebrows amid a flurry of big tech antitrust lawsuits.

Ben Moore 1:10pm
OpenAI to launch online store for custom versions of ChatGPT next week

With this option, users can quickly create chatbots.

Bloomberg 11:30am
The stock rally has stalled; now comes earnings season
The stock rally has stalled; now comes earnings season

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report a second straight quarter of earnings growth.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Jan 2024
Why tweens can’t live without $62 face cream
Why tweens can’t live without $62 face cream

Preteen girls are hooked on elaborate beauty regimens to get 'glowy skin'.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Jan 2024
Life's a gas: My years working in Saudi Arabia
Life's a gas: My years working in Saudi Arabia

How the covid pandemic led me back to journalism.

Greg Hurrell 05 Jan 2024
In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia
In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia

Post-independence, Turkmenistan quickly built a personality cult around its leader.

Greg Hurrell 04 Jan 2024