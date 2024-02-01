Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Elon Musk’s US$55b Tesla pay package struck down by judge

Elon Musk’s US$55b Tesla pay package struck down by judge
Elon Musk. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
By Rebecca ElliottA Delaware judge struck down Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package at Tesla after finding the process for securing its approval “deeply flawed”, a major setback for the chief executive of the world’s most valuable automaker. The decision, issued Tuesday in the Delaware court of chancery, calls into question how Tesla’s board plans to compensate Musk, a serial entrepreneur with an array of other business interests. It also puts greater attention on Musk’s personal wealth, much...
US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady
World

US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady

Central bank abandoned formal guidance that had kept hikes on the table.

The Wall Street Journal 9:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 01, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 01, 2023
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: How to avoid being replaced by AI

With technologist and educator Frances Valintine.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: How to avoid being replaced by AI

More World

US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady
World

US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady

Central bank abandoned formal guidance that had kept hikes on the table.

The Wall Street Journal 9:40am
Amazon can’t afford a race to the bottom
World

Amazon can’t afford a race to the bottom

 Amazon investors are more primed for profit expansion. 

The Wall Street Journal 31 Jan 2024
How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI
Technology

How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI

The software giant becomes second company ever to reach the mark, boosted by OpenAI.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Jan 2024
Readers have lots of questions about AI – we answer them
Technology Artificial Intelligence

Readers have lots of questions about AI – we answer them

From the basic to the complex, there’s still a lot of confusion about the tech.

The Wall Street Journal 28 Jan 2024