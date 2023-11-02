Menu
The Wall Street Journal

Fed holds rates steady but keeps door open to another hike

Fed holds rates steady but keeps door open to another hike
Officials have been trying to balance two key risks. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
By Nick TimiraosWASHINGTON – The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high but kept the door open to potentially raising them later to keep slowing inflation.Officials described recent economic activity as strong and highlighted how a run-up in long-term interest rates could weigh on economic activity, according to a statement released after their two-day meeting.Wednesday’s decision comes at a delicate time for financial markets because the 10-year Treasury yield has risen swiftly – by nearl...
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Golf

Craigs partners with NZ Open golf

The prize money will be ramped up to more than $1.7 million for the next event.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Craigs partners with NZ Open golf
Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

Plus, it’s keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in its accounts.

Staff reporters 9:55am
Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

The hunt for crypto’s most famous fugitive
Cryptocurrency

The hunt for crypto’s most famous fugitive

After a US$40b crypto crash, Do Kwon travelled across Eurasia to evade authorities.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Oct 2023
CEO morning routines are bananas – so I tried a few
World

CEO morning routines are bananas – so I tried a few

I took on the challenge of a lifetime and tried a CEO's morning routine for one day.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Oct 2023
Wanted: 80-year-old taxi drivers to ease Japan’s labour crunch
Bloomberg

Wanted: 80-year-old taxi drivers to ease Japan’s labour crunch

Nation's shortfall of workers may actually boost its economy, some say.

Bloomberg 29 Oct 2023
Meta reports record sales as ad rebound continues
World

Meta reports record sales as ad rebound continues

The Facebook parent posts a quarterly profit of US$11.6 billion.

The Wall Street Journal 26 Oct 2023