Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s international wealth-management practices

Thu, 09 Nov 2023
By Annamaria AndriotisMorgan Stanley’s wealth-management arm is being scrutinised by the Federal Reserve, which is looking into whether the bank has sufficient controls in place to prevent rich foreign customers from laundering money.The Fed has been probing how Morgan Stanley vets foreigners and the origins of their money before taking them on as customers, according to people familiar with the matter. What started out as a routine review a few years ago escalated after regulators found the bank’s due diligence on clients and...
BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy
Finance

BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank kept a lid on escalating costs. 

Paul McBeth 12:07pm
Markets

Xero subscriber growth slows

Xero has reported its first numbers since the headcount cut in March.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:30am
Primary Sector

Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030

The co-op is holding its AGM today.

Riley Kennedy 10:45am
EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand
Cars

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 08 Nov 2023
The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting
World

Last year, companies were struggling to keep staff, now not enough are leaving their jobs.

The Wall Street Journal 07 Nov 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial: smoked fish, shaggy hair, tears
World

Tales from inside a Manhattan courtroom that led to a guilty verdict on all counts.

The Wall Street Journal 04 Nov 2023
Roe v Wade is gone, but abortions are on the rise
Health

New bans have done little to reduce the number of terminations.

The Wall Street Journal 04 Nov 2023