FTC sues Amazon, alleging online marketplace monopoly

Amazon says the lawsuit filed by the FTC is ‘wrong on the facts and the law...' (Image: Getty)
Roger Wallis
Roger Wallis
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
By Dave MichaelsThe United States Federal Trade Commission and 17 states have sued Amazon, alleging the online retailer illegally wields monopoly power that keeps prices artificially high, locks sellers into its platform and harms its rivals. The FTC’s lawsuit, filed in Seattle federal court on Tuesday (US time), marks a milestone in the Biden administration’s aggressive approach to enforcing antitrust laws and has been anticipated for months. The agency’s chair, Lina Khan, is a longtime critic of Amazon who wrote in the Yale...
Labour fiscals out, National set for Friday release
Politics

Labour fiscals out, National set for Friday release

The stage is set for a showdown of fiscal plans by the week's end.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:48pm
Markets

Rocket Lab earnings fall after launch 'anomaly'

Flight "anomaly" knocks Rocket Lab earnings.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
