Global firms eyeing Asian alternatives to Chinese manufacturing

(Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
In 1987, Panasonic made an adventurous bet on China. At the time, the electronics giant’s home country, Japan, was a global manufacturing powerhouse and the Chinese economy was no larger than Canada’s. So, when the company entered a Chinese joint venture to make cathode-ray tubes for its televisions in Beijing, eyebrows were raised. Before long, other titans of consumer electronics, from Japan and elsewhere, were also piling into China to take advantage of its abundant and cheap labour.Three-and-a-half decades on, China is the...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am

