Got a puppy for Christmas? How big is your wallet?

Got a puppy for Christmas? How big is your wallet?
Looks at those eyes! Puppies capture even the hardest of hearts. (Image: NZME)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Mon, 25 Dec 2023
By Tom CorriganWho’s a good boy? We ranked which dog breeds are a wallet’s best friend.The wagging tail, the companionship, the unconditional love. It’s not easy to put a price on man’s best friend, so we looked at data on the cost of ownership and a range of objectively desirable traits across dozens of dog breeds to determine which pup gives the best bark for your buck.Our cost-effective champion: the rat terrier.Bred to keep rodent infestations in check, the rat terrier comes out on top due to its 15-year average life...
South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts
Energy

South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

With the grid collapsing, banks are helping to finance solar panels and renewables.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity

We often get stuck in a mindset that what we trained for, or ended up in, defines us.

Bloomberg 24 Dec 2023
‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity
World Housing

Wealthy holiday spots fight to free up homes for locals

Vail and Nantucket officials devise strategies to ease their affordable-housing crunch.

The Wall Street Journal 24 Dec 2023
Wealthy holiday spots fight to free up homes for locals

Wealthy holiday spots fight to free up homes for locals
World Housing

Wealthy holiday spots fight to free up homes for locals

Vail and Nantucket officials devise strategies to ease their affordable-housing crunch.

The Wall Street Journal 24 Dec 2023
Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism
Politics

Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism

With tourism growth set to slow, Fiji is looking to find success with other exports.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Dec 2023
Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst
World Opinion

Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst

With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Dec 2023
Winston Peters plots a Pacific path
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winston Peters plots a Pacific path

Winston Peters makes a historic, but brief, trip to show the Pacific how important it is.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Dec 2023