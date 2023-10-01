Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

How Jagger has kept the Stones in business for six decades

How Jagger has kept the Stones in business for six decades
Economics school dropout Mick Jagger has inadvertently become a business legend as well as a musical one. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 01 Oct 2023
By Neil ShahMick Jagger was supposed to be singing Start Me Up in stadiums across the US this year. The buzz in the music business was that a tour was booked. Instead, the Rolling Stones in April made an inside joke via social media: a 1972 photograph of a debauched Keith Richards next to a sign that reads: “Patience Please … A Drug Free America Comes First!”The message? Stones fans can’t always get what they want.“I wanted to have the summer off,” Jagger says with a laugh during a video call from Italy on a...
India-Canada clash should be a wake-up call to other countries
World

India-Canada clash should be a wake-up call to other countries

Western nations must contend with the politics of their large diaspora communities.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
World

Cruise lines are betting you want a private island

Cruises are pushing harder to pitch private beaches to offer a resort experience. 

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Cruise lines are betting you want a private island
My Net Worth Free

My Net Worth: Sarah Trotman, CEO of Business Mentors NZ

"Being arrested and taken to jail is a walk in the park compared to a day in the council."

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: Sarah Trotman, CEO of Business Mentors NZ

More World

India-Canada clash should be a wake-up call to other countries
World

India-Canada clash should be a wake-up call to other countries

Western nations must contend with the politics of their large diaspora communities.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Cruise lines are betting you want a private island
World

Cruise lines are betting you want a private island

Cruises are pushing harder to pitch private beaches to offer a resort experience. 

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Saudi Arabia and Russia win big in gamble on oil cuts
World

Saudi Arabia and Russia win big in gamble on oil cuts

Brent crude is climbing toward US$100 (NZ$167) a barrel.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Sep 2023
FTC sues Amazon, alleging online marketplace monopoly
World

FTC sues Amazon, alleging online marketplace monopoly

The lawsuit alleges Amazon used its size to squash any budding rivals. 

The Wall Street Journal 27 Sep 2023