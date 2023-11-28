Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
By Sam GoldfarbWall Street is gearing up for interest rate cuts.Nearly two years after the Federal Reserve began a historic campaign against inflation, investors now believe there is a much greater chance that the central bank will cut rates in just four months than raise them again in the foreseeable future.Interest-rate futures indicated last week a roughly 60% chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter-of-a-percentage point by its May 2024 policy meeting, up from 29% at the end of October, according to CME Group data. The same data ha...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says
Primary Sector

Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild

Bremworth is banking on its new international hybrid supply chain. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild

More World

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing
Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 27 Nov 2023
Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it
Property

Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it

Lots of baby boomers are going to sell their homes soon. The trick is to beat the crowd.

The Wall Street Journal 26 Nov 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish
Cryptocurrency

Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish

FTX founder learns that mackerel is a jailhouse currency.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Nov 2023
How to botch an assassination investigation
World

How to botch an assassination investigation

The US learned from the mistakes of Nov 1963. When Reagan was shot, they got it right.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Nov 2023