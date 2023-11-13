Menu
Is the stock market rally about to rev up?

(Image: WSJ)
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
By Gunjan BanerjiFOMO in the stock market is back.A lightning-fast rebound has driven the S&P 500 up in nine of the past 10 sessions and 7.2% over the past two weeks, the best such stretch of the year. Now, many investors are betting the rally has legs.Some have piled into funds tracking US stocks, while others have abandoned trades that would profit in times of market turmoil. Many have slashed bearish wagers against the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, fearful of getting caught flat-footed if the big gains continue.The Cb...
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 3:01pm
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world
The Life

Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world

The huge apartment complexes are a model other cities struggle to copy.

Bloomberg 12 Nov 2023
More men are taking care of their ageing parents. The learning curve is steep
World

More men are taking care of their ageing parents. The learning curve is steep

Sons who are caregivers say they often feel unqualified and ill equipped.

The Wall Street Journal 12 Nov 2023
Japan is the land the energy transition forgot
Energy

Japan is the land the energy transition forgot

The nation that gave us lithium-ion batteries and hybrid cars has fallen so far behind.

Bloomberg 11 Nov 2023
Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices
World

Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices

At issue is how the bank vets foreigners and the origins of their money.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Nov 2023