More men are taking care of their ageing parents. The learning curve is steep

Brandon Will helps his mother, Janice, into the single-storey home they share in Forest Park, Illinois. (Image: WSJ)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 12 Nov 2023
By Clare AnsberryBrandon Will, 41, put his writing career on hold to become a full-time caregiver to his mother in Forest Park, Illinois, in the US.He takes her on slow walks, trying to encourage her without getting frustrated. He arranges phone calls with her friends, cleans, cooks and helps her dress and bathe. When she is thirsty, he gets her water.His mom, Janice Will, 72, has Parkinson’s disease and can’t walk unaided across the room. “It’s very humbling,” she says. She feels sad to have taken him away fr...
