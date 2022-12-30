National anthems have fallen behind the times

"God save our gracious king" felt inappropriate at the Queen's funeral. (Image: Getty)

By Catherine Nixey, Britain correspondent, The EconomistNational anthems can be tricky. The funeral of Elizabeth II moved with military surefootedness in every aspect except one: the singing of the anthem. A nation that had dutifully sung the same words for 70 years hesitated. “God save our gracious queen” seemed wrong (clearly, it was a bit late for that). But “God save our gracious king” felt inappropriate, too: she was still lying there, after all. In Westminster Abbey, the congregation compromised. “L...