Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code

One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
By Richard Rubin and Jess Bravin A case that could punch holes in the US federal tax code heads to the supreme court on Tuesday.The court will hear arguments in Moore v US, which challenges a piece of the 2017 tax law that imposed a one-time levy on profits that companies had accumulated outside the US. But its implications could reach much further, providing the justices an opportunity to define what Congress can tax under the Constitution – and what it can’t.'Realised'The case, brought by a Washington state coupl...
A holiday reading list for Luxon
Economy

A holiday reading list for Luxon

This year's list is not exactly light holiday reading.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:00pm
Markets

Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not

Watchdog explains how firms can avoid legal trouble. 

Ian Llewellyn 3:20pm
Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

More World

Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?
World

Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?

US employees are more dissatisfied than they were in the thick of the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Dec 2023
Volunteers flock to Israel to fill jobs made vacant by conflict
World

Volunteers flock to Israel to fill jobs made vacant by conflict

Airline passengers speak of filling voids caused by the war with Hamas.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Dec 2023
Cigna, Humana may merge
World

Cigna, Humana may merge

A cash-and-stock deal between health insurance giants could be struck by year-end.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Nov 2023
The stocks that AI mania left behind
World

The stocks that AI mania left behind

Value stocks looked like they were making a comeback – until AI madness happened.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Nov 2023