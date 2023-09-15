Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap

Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap
A police photo of jailed assassin Vadim Krasikov. (Image: Berlin Police)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
By Bojan Pancevski and  Alan CullisonRussian assassin Vadim Krasikov, riding a bicycle, followed his target to a crowded children’s playground at lunchtime, a popular summer spot in a central Berlin park filled with families and workers.As the man entered Tiergarten Park, Krasikov pedalled close behind. Not far from the swings, he pulled a pistol from a rucksack and shot him in the back, leaving his victim, a former Chechen insurgent leader, slumped on the ground. Krasikov got off his bike and calmly fired twice into the man&rsq...
National's Stuart Smith questions climate 'crisis'
Politics

National's Stuart Smith questions climate 'crisis'

The energy spokesman's mixed messages on climate change.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology

Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry

It can take years of basic research before business opportunities knock.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry
Property

Firms paying for empty office space consider their options

More than a fifth of tenants are using less than half their floorspace.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Firms paying for empty office space consider their options

More World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report
World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Sep 2023
The job market boom is over. Here’s why and what it means
World

The job market boom is over. Here’s why and what it means

Cooling demand for workers could help achieve a soft landing.

The Wall Street Journal 11 Sep 2023
Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich
Bloomberg

Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich

Some Florida property owners are tempting fate and forgoing cover for hurricanes.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023
Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists
Tourism

Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists

Foreign visitors are flocking back, but Japan lacks things for them to do.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023