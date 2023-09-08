Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Republicans in a bind over stance on 'forever wars'

Republicans in a bind over stance on 'forever wars'
Candidates for the Republican party's presidential nomination pray before their first debate, in Milwaukee in August. (Image: AP)
By William McGurnThere are two ways to end a war. One is to win it. The other is to lose it. “Endless war” lies in between, when each side has the wherewithal to stave off defeat but not enough to secure victory.We just marked the second anniversary of the greatest American humiliation since the fall of Saigon. President Joe Biden chose to end the endless war in Afghanistan by losing it – and then calling it a success. He is now choosing the other bad option in Ukraine, continuing to give President Volodymyr Zelensky just...
ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid
Markets

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees
Law & Regulation

Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

He filed the application more than two months late.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

More World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones
World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 07 Sep 2023
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules
World

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 07 Sep 2023
Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset
World

Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset

Experts offer their top tips for a better night's rest.

The Wall Street Journal 07 Sep 2023
Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work
World

Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work

The FDA has extended expiry dates for some covid tests.

The Wall Street Journal 07 Sep 2023