Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, centre, departs court in New York. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Thu, 05 Jan 2023
In one way, the holiday season in Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried’s household was like many others. Adult children who have fled the nest often return home for the festive period. Their son, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a now-defunct crypto exchange, did the same. He flew to Palo Alto, California on Dec 22 and departed shortly after New Year’s Day.Yet he did so in slightly different circumstances from most. After the collapse of his crypto-empire in November, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas, before bei...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 05, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: The ghost of MySpace looms large over social media in 2023

Facebook and Twitter had a trainwreck of a year in 2022 – for quite different reasons.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Employment breaches 'self-serving and intentional'

Abhi Patel Enterprises and its director were ordered to pay $116,000.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More World

World

Vital vocabulary you’ll need to know in 2023

Passkeys? Post-quantum cryptography? Vertiports? Get up to speed here.

The Economist 5:00am
World

What China's great reopening means for the world

This year’s biggest economic event is already under way.

The Economist 04 Jan 2023
World

Ten trends to watch in the coming year

A letter from Tom Standage, the editor of The Economist's “The World Ahead 2023”.

The Economist 04 Jan 2023
World

A reality check for the metaverse is coming

Is it really the next big thing? Watch this virtual space.

The Economist 03 Jan 2023