Saudi Arabia and Russia win big in gamble on oil cuts

Forecasters are predicting a worldwide deficit of 3.3 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
Saudi Arabia and Russia have raked in billions of dollars in extra oil revenues in recent months despite pumping fewer barrels after their production cuts sent crude prices soaring.The cutbacks were a risky strategy, both financially and politically. But they appear to be paying off for the two most important members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its Russia-led allies, or the Opec+ cartel. Price increases are more than making up for the reduction in sales volume, according to calculations by consulting firm...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 29, 2023
Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Politics

Mood of the Boardroom: Willis preferred over Robertson

Nicola Willis is ahead of Grant Robertson in the battle for boardroom credibility.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance Free

Māori fintech develops tech solution for Sharesies

Despite the low representation of Māori in tech, one has found the answer for Sharesies.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
World

The lawsuit alleges Amazon used its size to squash any budding rivals. 

The Wall Street Journal 27 Sep 2023
World

‘Every battle is a do-or-die situation,’ Binance co-founder Yi He writes.

The Wall Street Journal 27 Sep 2023
World

A year of surprisingly strong growth is about to be tested – in four ways.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Sep 2023
World

Parents are hiring concierge services for university-based offspring, including hugs.

The Wall Street Journal 24 Sep 2023