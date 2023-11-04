Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Smoked fish, shaggy hair and tears: eight unforgettable moments from Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial

Smoked fish, shaggy hair and tears: eight unforgettable moments from Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial
Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (centre). (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 04 Nov 2023
By Corinne RameyThe nearly month-long trial – in courtroom 26A in downtown Manhattan – of one-time crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was courtroom drama.The line to get into the courthouse could start as early as 11.30pm the night before, and, on some days, courtroom slots were claimed by 4.30am. Anyone who didn’t make it into the courtroom could watch the action on TV screens in overflow rooms. There, it could get rowdy, with laughing or heckling in response to witness testimony.Bankman-Fried, 31, was found guilty of...
Investors need 'a healthy dose of stoicism' in times like these
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Investors need 'a healthy dose of stoicism' in times like these

How do we look at investments that help us sleep at night and endure bumpy times?

Warren Couillault 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Fulton Hogan, Precinct, Rakon and … MAGA?

Plus, the Electoral Commission's numbers and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Fulton Hogan, Precinct, Rakon and … MAGA?
Health

Is red meat bad for your health? Science says yes

New studies highlight the risks of favouring meat over legumes and vegetables.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Is red meat bad for your health? Science says yes

More World

Roe v Wade is gone, but abortions are on the rise
Health

Roe v Wade is gone, but abortions are on the rise

New bans have done little to reduce the number of terminations.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Forget working for a brand-name company – workers want to get paid
World

Forget working for a brand-name company – workers want to get paid

The days of taking a hot job with bragging rights are fading.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Nov 2023
Fed holds rates steady but keeps door open to another hike
World

Fed holds rates steady but keeps door open to another hike

The central bank is sorting through the implications of unexpectedly strong growth.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Nov 2023
The hunt for crypto’s most famous fugitive
Cryptocurrency

The hunt for crypto’s most famous fugitive

After a US$40b crypto crash, Do Kwon travelled across Eurasia to evade authorities.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Oct 2023