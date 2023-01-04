Ten trends to watch in the coming year

Energy prices, inflation, interest rates, economic growth and food shortages all depend on the war in Ukraine. (Image: Getty)

By Tom Standage, Editor, The World Ahead 2023After two years in which the pandemic was the force shaping the immediate future, the main driver now is the war in Ukraine. In the coming months the world will have to grapple with unpredictability around the conflict’s impact on geopolitics and security; the struggle to control inflation; chaos in energy markets; and China’s uncertain post-pandemic path. To complicate matters further, all these things are tightly coupled, like an interlocking series of gear wheels. Here are ten the...