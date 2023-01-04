Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Ten trends to watch in the coming year

Ten trends to watch in the coming year
Energy prices, inflation, interest rates, economic growth and food shortages all depend on the war in Ukraine. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
By Tom Standage, Editor, The World Ahead 2023After two years in which the pandemic was the force shaping the immediate future, the main driver now is the war in Ukraine. In the coming months the world will have to grapple with unpredictability around the conflict’s impact on geopolitics and security; the struggle to control inflation; chaos in energy markets; and China’s uncertain post-pandemic path. To complicate matters further, all these things are tightly coupled, like an interlocking series of gear wheels. Here are ten the...
Finance

Dairy prices fall at first auction of 2023

The price index peaked in March last year but has fallen ever since.

Riley Kennedy 9:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 04, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Best of BusinessDesk: Taxing super profits – how much is too much?

The Green party has floated the idea of a new windfall tax on excess profits. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More World

World

A reality check for the metaverse is coming

Is it really the next big thing? Watch this virtual space.

The Economist 03 Jan 2023
The Economist

Who will win the battle between bankers and budgets in 2023?

It looks like central bankers around the world will remain hawkish.

The Economist 02 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

China faces deluge of covid deaths

China could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from covid later in January.

Bloomberg 02 Jan 2023
World

National anthems have fallen behind the times

An improbably large number of national anthems drip with blood – the time has come to update them.

The Economist 30 Dec 2022