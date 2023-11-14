Menu
The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback

(Image: Getty)
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
By Corrie Driebusch and Peter SantilliThe reopening of the initial public offering (IPO) market is, once again, delayed.For a moment this autumn, it looked like the window for initial public offerings would be pushed open. Four big companies, three of them in the technology sector, moved forward with their plans to sell stock in blockbuster IPOs. Chip designer Arm Holdings, grocery-delivery company Instacart and e-commerce marketing company Klaviyo all priced their IPOs at the high end of or above expectations and initially traded hig...
Sanford points to salmon success
Markets

Sanford points to salmon success

Fishing company says salmon tracking ahead of projections but mussels slower to recover.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: A Business-friendly government?

Business may expect a friend; big business may not get one.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
A Business-friendly government?

Is the stock market rally about to rev up?
World

Is the stock market rally about to rev up?

Investors are embracing stocks and eyeing a year-end rally in markets.

The Wall Street Journal 13 Nov 2023
Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world
The Life

Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world

The huge apartment complexes are a model other cities struggle to copy.

Bloomberg 12 Nov 2023
More men are taking care of their ageing parents. The learning curve is steep
World

More men are taking care of their ageing parents. The learning curve is steep

Sons who are caregivers say they often feel unqualified and ill equipped.

The Wall Street Journal 12 Nov 2023
Japan is the land the energy transition forgot
Energy

Japan is the land the energy transition forgot

The nation that gave us lithium-ion batteries and hybrid cars has fallen so far behind.

Bloomberg 11 Nov 2023