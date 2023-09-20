Menu
The Fed isn’t getting the economy it expected

The Fed isn’t getting the economy it expected
The economy has been much stronger than policymakers anticipated. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
By Justin LahartWhen the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee sits down on Tuesday and Wednesday (US time), one thing it has to grapple with is that underlying inflation is looking cooler than it thought just a few months ago. Another: The economy is looking much stronger.The central bank’s policymakers will need to update the economic projections to reflect these changes, but an environment with a bit less inflation and more growth has interest-rate implications, too. Although policymakers are almost certain to keep rates...
Bloomberg

A 25% rise in oil prices since May has also increased inflation in some countries.

Bloomberg 9:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Economy

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Distressed property giant Country Garden could create worse problems than Evergrande’s.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Sep 2023
'Assuming' the seller's mortgage is a way to get a low interest rate.

The Wall Street Journal 18 Sep 2023
Social gatherings are losing their allure as more workers feel the pull of home.

The Wall Street Journal 17 Sep 2023
How people use their mouse and keyboard is more accurate than heart-rate data.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Sep 2023