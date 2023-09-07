Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

The generational paradigm shift taking over markets

The generational paradigm shift taking over markets
(Image: Getty)
By James MackintoshFor most of the 20th century, stocks and bond yields moved in opposite directions. They’re doing it again after a two-decade break.You know the drill: Bad news for the economy turns out to be good for stocks, and good news becomes bad. It’s happening again, and it’s all thanks to inflation – or, more to the point, worries about inflation.The latest example was the surprisingly weak job openings figures last Tuesday, which showed more than half a million fewer vacancies than economists had forecast and...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

More World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones
World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules
World

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset
World

Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset

Experts offer their top tips for a better night's rest.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work
World

Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work

The FDA has extended expiry dates for some covid tests.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am