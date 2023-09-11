Menu
The job market boom is over. Here’s why and what it means

The job market boom is over. Here’s why and what it means
(Image: Getty)
By Sarah Chaney and Rosie EttenheimThe pandemic-driven hiring frenzy is ending. For months after the end of covid-19 restrictions, employers faced widespread labour shortages as the economy quickly rebounded. Businesses tried to lure workers with bigger wages and signing bonuses. Help-wanted signs lined main streets.Now, companies are hiring more slowly and reducing job postings as higher interest rates weigh on economic demand. More workers, including women, immigrants and Americans with disabilities, are flowing into the labour force, he...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
Politics charts

Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead

The gap continues to widen in our polling average following bad polls for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 7:15pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,302.41, down 41.7 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 6:26pm
NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update
Finance

'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas

Medicare is the Dunedin-headquartered firm's largest customer.

Riley Kennedy 2:25pm
'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas

Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich
Bloomberg

Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich

Some Florida property owners are tempting fate and forgoing cover for hurricanes.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023
Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists
Tourism

Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists

Foreign visitors are flocking back, but Japan lacks things for them to do.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023
Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis
Sport

Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis

Even other pro players watch the young Spaniard's every move on the court – to learn.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Sep 2023
Short-term rental crackdown starts to bite some Airbnb hosts
Bloomberg

Short-term rental crackdown starts to bite some Airbnb hosts

Hosts see demand rise for longer stays that avoid legal risk.

Bloomberg 09 Sep 2023