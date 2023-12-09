Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

The OpenAI board member who clashed with Sam Altman shares her side

The OpenAI board member who clashed with Sam Altman shares her side
Helen Toner. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 09 Dec 2023
By Meghan BobrowskyHelen Toner was a relatively unknown 31-year-old academic from Australia – until she became one of four board members who fired Sam Altman from the artificial intelligence (AI) company he co-founded.Thrust into the spotlight during the ouster and eventual return of Altman as CEO of OpenAI last month, Toner has emerged as a symbol of tension between AI safety advocates and those giving priority to technological progress.Toner maintains that safety wasn’t the reason the board wanted to fire Altman. Ra...
Fail File: Catriona Williams, former equestrian and CatWalk SCI Trust founder
Business Advice

Fail File: Catriona Williams, former equestrian and CatWalk SCI Trust founder

"I believe no one wants to hang out with the miserable person sitting in the corner."

Victoria Carter 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Small mercies for Brownlee, Ritchie rich, Supie's funeral cost and more

National's old school ties, James Hardie's $20m handshake, x-ray vision and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Small mercies for Brownlee, Ritchie rich, Supie's funeral cost and more
World

What your friends can teach you about money

Millennials and Gen Z are turning to peers instead of professionals for financial advice.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
What your friends can teach you about money

More World

What your friends can teach you about money
World

What your friends can teach you about money

Millennials and Gen Z are turning to peers instead of professionals for financial advice.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Are Americans in the mood for more Trump?
World Opinion

Are Americans in the mood for more Trump?

Voters think things are out of control. He will reassure some and terrify others.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Dec 2023
One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code
World

One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code

Justices will debate the meaning of ‘income’ under the 16th US Amendment.

The Wall Street Journal 05 Dec 2023
Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?
World

Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?

US employees are more dissatisfied than they were in the thick of the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Dec 2023