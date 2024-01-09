Menu
The stock rally has stalled; now comes earnings season

The stock rally has stalled; now comes earnings season
Tue, 09 Jan 2024
By Hannah MiaoAfter a recent pullback in stocks, investors are looking to the coming earnings season for clarity on companies’ growth prospects.US stocks defied expectations to rally in 2023 but have struggled to extend gains into the new year. The S&P 500 shed 1.5% in the first week of January. Tech stocks, which led the market last year, have stumbled, with Apple and Microsoft falling 5.9% and 2.2%, respectively, in the past week.For many investors, quarterly results and commentary from executives will help signal if the recent stoc...
Geo: too small to be listed, too tightly held
Geo: too small to be listed, too tightly held

The trades software firm wants to delist from stock exchange. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:40am
Tuesday, January 09, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years

Is Santana's Central Otago "Rise and Shine" prospect a Macraes-beater?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years

Why tweens can't live without $62 face cream
Why tweens can’t live without $62 face cream

Preteen girls are hooked on elaborate beauty regimens to get 'glowy skin'.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Jan 2024
Life's a gas: My years working in Saudi Arabia
Life's a gas: My years working in Saudi Arabia

How the covid pandemic led me back to journalism.

Greg Hurrell 05 Jan 2024
In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia
In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia

Post-independence, Turkmenistan quickly built a personality cult around its leader.

Greg Hurrell 04 Jan 2024
Old-school wind power is back for cargo shipping
Old-school wind power is back for cargo shipping

Major shippers are testing sails in a bid to save fuel and reduce emissions.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Jan 2024