This is truly the darkest, dumbest US timeline
(Image: Washington Post)
The Washington Post
Sat, 14 Jun 2025
By Monica HesseBefore we go any further, I need to get one quick piece of information in here, which we can then return to later: A person you have all heard of was apparently embedded with Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the Los Angeles raids that led us to this hellish week, and that person was Dr. Phil.Carrying on.A side effect of researching and writing novels set during the World War II era is that I am always trying to figure out where America is on that timeline. Tacky?What can history teach us? Where were the off-ramps t...
Economy

NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q

Q1 looks okay but Q2 may be dire.

Rebecca Howard 11:45am
Markets

In tandem with the offer, the consortium has amassed a 19.99% stake in THL.

Gregor Thompson 10:50am
The Quiz Free

Can you beat the Quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

The Life

Its top 10 list consists entirely of tied scores for the top prize.

Bloomberg 15 Jun 2025
Technology

Building the next big digital thing starts with understanding a customer’s problem.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Jun 2025
Politics

The visit takes place amid criticism of Luxon's approach to NZ-China relations.

Dileepa Fonseka 13 Jun 2025
Politics

Ukraine had become a drone superpower out of necessity.

Dileepa Fonseka 13 Jun 2025