Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules
Donald Trump made disparaging comments about the writer in 2019. (Image: Getty)
By James FanelliA federal judge ruled on Wednesday US time that Donald Trump was liable a second time for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, this time over disparaging comments he made in 2019 after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.US district judge Lewis Kaplan in New York said that a coming trial would be limited to determining how much Trump must pay in damages to Carroll, who brought two lawsuits against him. In the spring, a New York federal jury decided one of the suits, awarding C...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

More World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones
World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset
World

Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset

Experts offer their top tips for a better night's rest.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work
World

Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work

The FDA has extended expiry dates for some covid tests.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
The generational paradigm shift taking over markets
World

The generational paradigm shift taking over markets

After a two-decade break, stocks and bonds are again moving in opposite directions.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am