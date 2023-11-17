Menu
Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach – for now

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
By Andrew DuehrenSwelling deficits and weak investor appetite for long-term US debt are pushing the Treasury Department to get more creative with how it borrows. Markets are thrilled – but the approach comes with risks.The Treasury has long embraced the mantra of “regular and predictable” debt sales to avoid creating market volatility as it finances the US deficit. Recently, though, high interest rates have driven investors to eschew longer-term Treasurys. The government has had to adapt, cutting back this month on expected in...
Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year
Finance

Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, November 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, November 17, 2023
Finance

Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says

