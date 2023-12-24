Menu
Wealthy holiday spots fight to free up homes for locals

Vail in Colorado is famous for its skiing facilities. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 24 Dec 2023
By Fred A. Bernstein At first, the two towns seem to have little in common: Vail, Colorado, a ski-resort community two hours west of Denver, is bisected by Interstate 70, while Nantucket, Massachusetts, an island off Cape Cod, is reachable only by boat or plane. But Vail, at an average elevation of 8,150 feet, is surrounded by the White River National Forest. “We might as well be an island,” says George Ruther, Vail's housing director, who is charged with finding places for middle-class workers – including t...
‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity
Bloomberg

We often get stuck in a mindset that what we trained for, or ended up in, defines us.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

Grant Baker trims stake, Wellington's moving, Wānaka's woes and other offerings.

Paul McBeth 23 Dec 2023
Bloomberg Opinion

Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking

Baccy barons trying to cut dependency on cigarettes. But quitting has its side effects.

Bloomberg 23 Dec 2023
Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism
Politics

With tourism growth set to slow, Fiji is looking to find success with other exports.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Dec 2023
Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst
World Opinion

With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Dec 2023
Winston Peters plots a Pacific path
Opinion

Winston Peters makes a historic, but brief, trip to show the Pacific how important it is.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Dec 2023
World central banks signal victory over inflation is in sight
World

The shift marks a turning point for a global economy labouring under high interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Dec 2023