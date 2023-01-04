Menu
What the great reopening means for China – and the world

Tourists and people of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes attend a ceremony to celebrate the traditional Lusheng Festival at Dali village on Jan 3. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
When its borders open on Jan 8, China will have spent 1,016 days closed to the outside world. The country’s “zero-covid” policy has been a social and economic experiment without precedent: a vast public-health campaign that mostly kept the disease at bay; Xi Jinping’s pride and joy; and, by the end, a waking nightmare for many of China’s 1.4 billion people.Armies in white hazmat suits have been deployed to collect tens of billions of throat and nasal swabs. Millions were quarantined or hauled off to fever camps, of...
Markets Market Close

NZ stocks rally into 2023, Ebos hits an all time high

The S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 114.2 points, or 1%, to 11587.480.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2023
Policy

No covid-19 restrictions on arrivals from China

The covid response minister made the announcement this afternoon. 

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2023
Business Advice

Will you participate in the recession?

There is a hidden opportunity in the threat of a recession.

Richard Conway 04 Jan 2023

